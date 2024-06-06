Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Stock Price Up 17.6%

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Free Report) shares rose 17.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.00. Approximately 151,472 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 203% from the average daily volume of 50,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.70.

Rock Tech Lithium Stock Up 17.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$202.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.23.

Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rock Tech Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rock Tech Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.