Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

Rockwell Automation has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Rockwell Automation has a dividend payout ratio of 41.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rockwell Automation to earn $12.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.3%.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $259.54 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $251.28 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROK. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ROK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.