Roth Capital Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Evolution Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Capital analyst J. White now expects that the energy company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Evolution Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.62 million. Evolution Petroleum had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.19%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Evolution Petroleum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Performance

EPM stock opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. Evolution Petroleum has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $176.14 million, a P/E ratio of 66.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolution Petroleum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,714 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 54,315 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.08%.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

