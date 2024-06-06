Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Increased to C$168.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$159.00 to C$168.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RY. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Securities increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$156.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$154.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$143.91.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up C$0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$146.97. 753,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,102,577. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$107.92 and a 12 month high of C$149.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$139.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$133.89. The stock has a market cap of C$207.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Mclaughlin sold 14,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total value of C$2,161,474.61.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

