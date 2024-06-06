Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $27.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 12.52 and a quick ratio of 12.52. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.60.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $568.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $251,461,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,740,000. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,384,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,130,000. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,247,000. 54.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

