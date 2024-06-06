RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Cut by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl lowered its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 90,520.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 7.2% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 104,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 315.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 8,331.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,766,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,120,000 after buying an additional 1,745,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,042 shares of company stock worth $12,266,459. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

RTX Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $107.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,589,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.76.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

