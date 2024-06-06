Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) Plans $0.03 Final Dividend

Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, June 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.
Rural Funds Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.
Rural Funds Group Company Profile
