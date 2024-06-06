RWWM Inc. Has $95.38 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

RWWM Inc. grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,579,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470,526 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz accounts for about 11.1% of RWWM Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. RWWM Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Kraft Heinz worth $95,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,215,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,053,000 after purchasing an additional 417,115 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,601,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,580,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,216,000 after buying an additional 850,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,120,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 324,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,970,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,474,000 after purchasing an additional 85,295 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KHC. Bank of America upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,946,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,895,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.32. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

