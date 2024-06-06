RWWM Inc. Lowers Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

RWWM Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Republic Services makes up 0.2% of RWWM Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. RWWM Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 10.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 21.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $2,993,000. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 46.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 14.5% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $187.72. 133,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,159. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.23 and a twelve month high of $196.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.73.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 37.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.14.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

