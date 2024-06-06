Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.130-0.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Samsara also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.13-$0.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IOT. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Samsara Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of IOT traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.86. 7,085,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,574,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.62 and a beta of 1.51. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.28.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Samsara had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Samsara news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 9,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $344,458.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,892,780.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 35,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $1,444,588.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,645,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,296,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 9,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $344,458.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,185 shares in the company, valued at $10,892,780.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,676,783 shares of company stock worth $61,519,215. 60.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

