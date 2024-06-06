Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.13-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.205-$1.213 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion. Samsara also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.00-$0.01 EPS.

Samsara Stock Up 2.3 %

IOT traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,786,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,468. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28. Samsara has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of -65.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Samsara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $3,629,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,288,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 63,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $2,230,235.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,137,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $3,629,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,288,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,676,783 shares of company stock worth $61,519,215 in the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

