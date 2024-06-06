Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.000-0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $288.0 million-$290.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.3 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.130-0.150 EPS.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of Samsara stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.86. 7,210,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,575,531. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of -65.62 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average of $34.28. Samsara has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $42.28.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IOT shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 4,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $148,031.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 303,126 shares in the company, valued at $11,055,005.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $3,715,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,335 shares in the company, valued at $10,616,764.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 4,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $148,031.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 303,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,055,005.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,676,783 shares of company stock worth $61,519,215 in the last three months. 60.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

