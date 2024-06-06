Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $288-$290 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.25 million. Samsara also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.13-$0.15 EPS.

NYSE IOT traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $34.86. 6,870,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,572,417. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.62 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.28. Samsara has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $42.28.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Samsara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.60.

In related news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 9,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $344,458.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,892,780.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 35,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $1,444,588.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,645,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,296,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 9,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $344,458.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,185 shares in the company, valued at $10,892,780.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,676,783 shares of company stock valued at $61,519,215 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

