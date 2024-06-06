Santana Minerals Limited (ASX:SMI) Insider Acquires A$19,819.80 in Stock

Santana Minerals Limited (ASX:SMI – Get Free Report) insider Samuel Smith bought 18,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.10 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,819.80 ($13,301.88).
Samuel Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 3rd, Samuel Smith purchased 27,000 shares of Santana Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of A$30,915.00 ($20,748.32).
Santana Minerals Price Performance
About Santana Minerals
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Santana Minerals
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Santana Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santana Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.