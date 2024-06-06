Schroders (LON:SDR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $395.93

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 395.93 ($5.07) and traded as high as GBX 397 ($5.09). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 393.80 ($5.05), with a volume of 2,056,519 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 490 ($6.28) to GBX 489 ($6.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Schroders from GBX 380 ($4.87) to GBX 375 ($4.80) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Schroders alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SDR

Schroders Price Performance

Schroders Company Profile

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 373.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 395.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market cap of £6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,623.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18.

(Get Free Report)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.