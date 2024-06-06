Schroders (LON:SDR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $395.93

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 395.93 ($5.07) and traded as high as GBX 397 ($5.09). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 393.80 ($5.05), with a volume of 2,056,519 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 490 ($6.28) to GBX 489 ($6.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Schroders from GBX 380 ($4.87) to GBX 375 ($4.80) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SDR
Schroders Price Performance
Schroders Company Profile
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Schroders
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.