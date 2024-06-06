Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives $43.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

SEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,853,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,809,000 after buying an additional 92,114 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 2,549.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,340,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,238,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,143 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,500,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,014,000 after purchasing an additional 170,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth $86,410,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEE stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sealed Air has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $47.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.38.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 94.93%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

