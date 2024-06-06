SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, June 10th

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on Monday, June 10th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, June 10th.

SeaStar Medical Stock Down 39.4 %

Shares of ICU stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,460,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,489. The company has a market cap of $16.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -1.03. SeaStar Medical has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62.

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

SeaStar Medical Company Profile

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

