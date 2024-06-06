SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.050-0.110 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $325.0 million-$335.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $330.1 million. SecureWorks also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.000-0.020 EPS.

SecureWorks Stock Up 17.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX traded up $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $6.90. 139,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,783. SecureWorks has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $8.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.41. The company has a market cap of $609.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $89.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.56%. Analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SecureWorks

About SecureWorks

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 13,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $82,650.02. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 610,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,572.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.