SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Up to $5.85

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.85, but opened at $6.30. SecureWorks shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 52,836 shares trading hands.

SecureWorks Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.41. The company has a market cap of $606.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $89.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SecureWorks

Institutional Trading of SecureWorks

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 13,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $82,650.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 610,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,572.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 81.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 24,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 56.6% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 133,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management raised its position in SecureWorks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 163,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SecureWorks

(Get Free Report)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.