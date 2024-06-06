SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Up to $5.85

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.85, but opened at $6.30. SecureWorks shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 52,836 shares trading hands.
SecureWorks Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.41. The company has a market cap of $606.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.90.
SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $89.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at SecureWorks
Institutional Trading of SecureWorks
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 24,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 56.6% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 133,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management raised its position in SecureWorks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 163,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About SecureWorks
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SecureWorks
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Impresses With Strong Earnings
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Amazon Stock Breakout: Potential Run to $200
Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.