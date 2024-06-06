Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $36.50 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Semtech from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Semtech from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Get Semtech alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SMTC

Semtech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,181,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,956. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average is $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.63. Semtech has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $46.86.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $192.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.24 million. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 125.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Semtech will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Semtech news, CFO Mark Lin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.23 per share, with a total value of $33,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Semtech by 1.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Semtech by 205.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.