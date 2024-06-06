Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT Raised to $55.00 at Susquehanna

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Susquehanna from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SMTC. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Semtech from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Northland Securities upped their target price on Semtech from $30.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Semtech from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

Shares of SMTC stock traded up $3.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.31. 1,771,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,220. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.63. Semtech has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $192.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.24 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 125.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Lin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.23 per share, with a total value of $33,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,458,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,522,000 after acquiring an additional 131,133 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 58.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,958,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,927,000 after buying an additional 1,466,665 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 2,039,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,075,000 after buying an additional 54,267 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,072,000 after buying an additional 36,838 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,996,000 after buying an additional 613,274 shares during the period.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

