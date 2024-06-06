Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Seneca Foods Trading Down 1.3 %

SENEA opened at $59.28 on Monday. Seneca Foods has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seneca Foods

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Seneca Foods during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Seneca Foods during the first quarter valued at about $255,000. 42.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

