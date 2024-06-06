ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 97.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $20,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in ServiceNow by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in ServiceNow by 8.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $707.88. The company had a trading volume of 386,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,398. The stock has a market cap of $145.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $526.11 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $735.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $735.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total value of $1,329,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,819,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,512 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

