ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Trading 1.2% Higher

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $712.31 and last traded at $712.31. 340,718 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,288,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $704.11.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $735.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $735.09. The firm has a market cap of $143.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.18, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total transaction of $443,668.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,541.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,315 shares of company stock worth $3,846,512 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,259,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $897,908,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 69,354.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,486,000 after acquiring an additional 820,465 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after acquiring an additional 595,697 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $403,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

