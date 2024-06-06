Siacoin (SC) Price Tops $0.0065

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $372.09 million and approximately $5.48 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70,765.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.88 or 0.00703558 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.55 or 0.00119484 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00008478 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00040971 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.75 or 0.00232807 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00059209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00088621 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,488,085,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,458,798,936 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

