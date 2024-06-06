Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

SVCO stock opened at $16.34 on Monday. Silvaco Group has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $21.59.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

