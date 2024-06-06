Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

SMWB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Similarweb from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised Similarweb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Similarweb in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Similarweb Price Performance

Shares of Similarweb stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.05 million, a P/E ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 0.76. Similarweb has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $9.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.05.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 129.91% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Similarweb will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Similarweb

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Similarweb during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Similarweb by 737.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Similarweb during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Similarweb by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Similarweb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

