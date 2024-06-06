Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Trading Up 3.7%

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.82 and last traded at $7.81. Approximately 47,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 173,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

Several analysts have issued reports on SMWB shares. Citigroup raised shares of Similarweb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Similarweb from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Similarweb Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 129.91% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMWB. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Similarweb by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 340,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 30,543 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Similarweb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,820,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Similarweb by 3,663.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 275,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 268,099 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Similarweb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,449,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Similarweb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

