SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) PT Lowered to $158.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $175.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.60. 92,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $116.81 and a fifty-two week high of $188.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.28 and its 200-day moving average is $160.03.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $1,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,151,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $3,924,500. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 229,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,251,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 809,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,588,000 after acquiring an additional 165,067 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

