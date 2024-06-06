SKY Network Television Limited (ASX:SKT) Insider Acquires A$27,060.00 in Stock

SKY Network Television Limited (ASX:SKT – Get Free Report) insider Belinda Rowe acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.46 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of A$27,060.00 ($18,161.07).
SKY Network Television Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66.
SKY Network Television Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SKY Network Television
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for SKY Network Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKY Network Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.