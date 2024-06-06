SKY Network Television Limited (ASX:SKT) Insider Acquires A$27,060.00 in Stock

SKY Network Television Limited (ASX:SKT – Get Free Report) insider Belinda Rowe acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.46 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of A$27,060.00 ($18,161.07).

SKY Network Television Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66.

SKY Network Television Company Profile

SKY Network Television Limited, an entertainment company, provides sport and entertainment media services, and telecommunications services in New Zealand and internationally. The company provides commercial music, broadcasting services, entertainment quizzes, advertising, content generation, subscription and marketing, and streaming and management services, as well as data analytics services for sports.

