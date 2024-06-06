Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Raised to $52.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SMAR

Smartsheet Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE SMAR opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 0.74. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.32.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 10,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $391,688.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,859.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $219,268.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,354.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 10,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $391,688.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,859.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,770 shares of company stock worth $1,132,791. 4.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2,503.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.