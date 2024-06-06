Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Down 1% Following Insider Selling

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $132.10 and last traded at $132.90. 2,993,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 6,344,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.29.

Specifically, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,915,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $2,057,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 757,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,896,852.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,880 shares of company stock valued at $12,890,065 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SNOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

The stock has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of -47.46 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.43 and a 200 day moving average of $179.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

