Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.83

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Sound Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.06 ($0.01), with a volume of 4,248,762 shares traded.

Sound Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.83. The company has a market cap of £20.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.72.

About Sound Energy

(Get Free Report)

Sound Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of gas assets in Morocco. It operates through exploration and appraisal; and development and production segments. The company holds 75% interests in the Greater Tendrara project that covers an area of approximately 14,411 square kilometers; the Tendrara project, which covers an area of approximately 133.5 square kilometers; and the Anoual project covering an area of approximately 8,873 square kilometers located in Eastern Morocco, as well as the Sidi Mokhtar project that covers an area of approximately 4,712 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.