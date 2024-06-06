Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Invests $227,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 641 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 135,161 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 241,702 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $85,553,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.67, for a total value of $194,328.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,069.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.67, for a total transaction of $194,328.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,069.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total value of $252,164.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,794,965.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 635,968 shares of company stock worth $313,346,759. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on META. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.41.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $495.06 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.88 and a fifty-two week high of $531.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.27.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

