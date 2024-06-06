Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Purchased by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 757,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Southern Copper comprises approximately 2.3% of Bollard Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bollard Group LLC owned 0.10% of Southern Copper worth $65,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 378.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 131,651 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 22,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 29,999 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

Southern Copper Stock Up 1.8 %

Southern Copper stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.86. The company had a trading volume of 982,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,469. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $67.64 and a 12 month high of $129.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.69. The company has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at $546,759. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 500 shares of company stock valued at $55,280. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southern Copper

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.