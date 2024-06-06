Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Trading 2.2% Higher

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 24,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 137,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.46 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Energy Corp. will post 0.1117318 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

