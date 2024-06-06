SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Joseph Group Capital Management

Joseph Group Capital Management cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,532 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for 7.8% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Joseph Group Capital Management owned about 0.22% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $13,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,501,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,416,000 after purchasing an additional 480,518 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.4% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 84,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,352 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLDM traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,294,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,613. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $48.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.71.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

