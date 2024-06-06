SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 152,774 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 110,497 shares.The stock last traded at $33.84 and had previously closed at $33.84.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average is $33.99.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSK. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 25,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.