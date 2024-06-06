Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

SPWH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $3.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $125.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.73. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $6.34.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $244.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.36 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 517,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

