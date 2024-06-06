Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.400-0.410 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $779.0 million-$781.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $805.1 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.40-0.41 EPS.

Sprinklr Trading Down 15.3 %

Sprinklr stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,584,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,548. Sprinklr has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.59.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $194.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Sprinklr from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

In other news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $610,995.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 491,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,110.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sprinklr news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $610,995.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 491,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,110.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 319,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $3,864,800.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 495,273 shares of company stock valued at $6,083,127. Corporate insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

