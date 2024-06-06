Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.400-0.410 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $779.0 million-$781.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $805.1 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.40-0.41 EPS.
Sprinklr Trading Down 15.3 %
Sprinklr stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,584,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,548. Sprinklr has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.59.
Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $194.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprinklr
Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr
In other news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $610,995.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 491,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,110.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sprinklr news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $610,995.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 491,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,110.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 319,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $3,864,800.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 495,273 shares of company stock valued at $6,083,127. Corporate insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.
Sprinklr Company Profile
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sprinklr
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Verint Systems Impresses With Strong Earnings
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Amazon Stock Breakout: Potential Run to $200
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Lululemon Stock Rallying Back to Its True Value
Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.