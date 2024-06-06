Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $779-781 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $805.42 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.400-0.410 EPS.

Sprinklr Price Performance

Sprinklr stock opened at $8.95 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $194.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprinklr will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

CXM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Sprinklr from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.70.

In related news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $610,995.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 491,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,110.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $610,995.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 491,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,110.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $216,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 495,273 shares of company stock worth $6,083,127 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

