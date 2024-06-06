STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

Analysts at BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

NYSE STAG opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average of $37.07. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $39.61.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,237,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,008,560,000 after purchasing an additional 176,332 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,248,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,051,000 after acquiring an additional 961,420 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,832,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,206,000 after buying an additional 104,190 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,660,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,456,000 after buying an additional 39,739 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,539,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,686,000 after buying an additional 28,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

