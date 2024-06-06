Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 139.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 194,492 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 113,346 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in Starbucks by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC cut their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $81.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,316,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,245,371. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.39.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

