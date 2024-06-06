Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,399 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 194,492 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $18,673,000 after buying an additional 113,346 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,736,000. STAR Financial Bank grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 9,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ROI Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $581,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.63. 3,620,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,256,336. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.25 and a 200 day moving average of $90.39.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. William Blair cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

