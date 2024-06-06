Status Price Reaches $0.0355 (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. Status has a total market cap of $137.77 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Status has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0355 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00010318 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00011957 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001257 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,060.37 or 1.00009945 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00012413 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.93 or 0.00108276 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004010 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,884,566,986 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,884,566,986.198826 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03541752 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $1,584,967.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

