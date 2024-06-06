Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Steel Dynamics worth $11,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,745,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,574,000 after buying an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,612,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,105,000 after buying an additional 19,833 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,024,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,118,000 after purchasing an additional 122,507 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,014,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,817,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have weighed in on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.29.
Shares of STLD stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.35. 1,066,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,825. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $151.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.40.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.
In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.
