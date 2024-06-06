Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Sets New 52-Week High at $86.30

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$86.30 and last traded at C$85.88, with a volume of 35067 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$84.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SJ shares. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.57.

The company has a market cap of C$4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$80.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$79.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.69.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$781.85 million. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Research analysts expect that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 5.7120805 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

In related news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.67, for a total value of C$398,350.00. In other Stella-Jones news, Director Simon Pelletier bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$73.15 per share, with a total value of C$146,290.00. Also, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of Stella-Jones stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.67, for a total transaction of C$398,350.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

