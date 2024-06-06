Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Bought by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,987,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 705,586 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 6.47% of Stericycle worth $296,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Stericycle by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc now owns 690,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,049,000 after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Stericycle by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 20,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 22,325.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $59.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,552. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $59.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRCL. StockNews.com cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

