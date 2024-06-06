STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives $50.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STM shares. Berenberg Bank raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.62.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 5.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 55.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,800,911 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $250,831,000 after buying an additional 2,065,387 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,132,920 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $135,467,000 after buying an additional 74,519 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,369,273 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,772,000 after buying an additional 120,399 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,229,200 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $96,212,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,616 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $80,991,000 after purchasing an additional 129,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

