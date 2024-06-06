StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of FORD opened at $0.53 on Monday. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

